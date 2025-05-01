The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

KI Insights, Business, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, Peace Talks
Where next for Ukraine after Trump’s first 100 days? Prospects for War and Peace – briefing by KI Insights

by KI Insights May 1, 2025 4:40 PM 2 min read
What can Ukraine and its allies expect from Donald Trump's next 100 days? Will diplomacy prevail—or should Kyiv prepare for new shocks? What are the key takeaways, and what should diplomats, humanitarians, and businesses anticipate in the coming weeks?

Join KI Insights for our exclusive monthly briefing on Monday, May 12, where Director Jakub Parusinski will explore key scenarios, help you navigate the fast-evolving events, and answer your questions in a live Q&A.

Event details:

🗓️ Date: Monday, May 12. Don't miss the briefing; add it to your calendar by clicking here.

Time: 18:00 Kyiv time. Expected duration – 1 hour 30 minutes.

📍 Format: In-person, at the Kyiv Independent offices. The event will include a presentation by KI Insights director Jakub Parusinski and a candid Q&A session.

🔒 Subscribers only

While this event is exclusive to KI Insights subscribers, we are sharing the announcement publicly—because staying informed is essential in these uncertain times.

Not a subscriber? Now is the time to join.

Stay ahead of the curve with expert insights tailored for organizations operating in Ukraine. Sign up now at https://insights.kyivindependent.com/ and get the first month for free.

👉 For security reasons, we require time for vetting before accepting new subscribers and sharing location details. We prioritize trust and confidentiality—thank you for your understanding.

How to register:

To secure your spot, please register by completing the short form linked below:

Register here.

Once registered, you will receive the details via email.

Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at [email protected].

Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter
visit ki insights

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by The Kyiv Independent, provides an in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis.

For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.

KI Insights is a strategic intelligence unit backed by the Kyiv Independent that provides an analytical subscription package and commercial research services. A subscription includes weekly updates, a comprehensive research library, exclusive events, and custom data requests. Whether navigating Ukraine's political landscape or exploring business opportunities, KI Insights equips you with the knowledge to stay ahead. Read more

