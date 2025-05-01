Where next for Ukraine after Trump’s first 100 days? Prospects for War and Peace – briefing by KI Insights

This audio is created with AI assistance

What can Ukraine and its allies expect from Donald Trump's next 100 days? Will diplomacy prevail—or should Kyiv prepare for new shocks? What are the key takeaways, and what should diplomats, humanitarians, and businesses anticipate in the coming weeks?



Join KI Insights for our exclusive monthly briefing on Monday, May 12, where Director Jakub Parusinski will explore key scenarios, help you navigate the fast-evolving events, and answer your questions in a live Q&A.



Event details:

🗓️ Date: Monday, May 12. Don't miss the briefing; add it to your calendar by clicking here.

⏰ Time: 18:00 Kyiv time. Expected duration – 1 hour 30 minutes.

📍 Format: In-person, at the Kyiv Independent offices. The event will include a presentation by KI Insights director Jakub Parusinski and a candid Q&A session.

🔒 Subscribers only



While this event is exclusive to KI Insights subscribers, we are sharing the announcement publicly—because staying informed is essential in these uncertain times.



Not a subscriber? Now is the time to join.

Stay ahead of the curve with expert insights tailored for organizations operating in Ukraine. Sign up now at https://insights.kyivindependent.com/ and get the first month for free.



👉 For security reasons, we require time for vetting before accepting new subscribers and sharing location details. We prioritize trust and confidentiality—thank you for your understanding.



How to register:

To secure your spot, please register by completing the short form linked below:

Register here.

Once registered, you will receive the details via email.



Questions?

If you need any assistance or have questions, please contact us at [email protected].



KI Insights Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter visit ki insights

About KI Insights:

KI Insights, backed by The Kyiv Independent, provides an in-depth analysis of Ukraine's political and business environment. Our briefings offer essential insights for analysts, decision-makers, and organizations overseeing investments or operations in Ukraine.

Please note that a KI Insights subscription is separate from a Kyiv Independent membership and provides more detailed, expert-level analysis.

For more information about our work and to subscribe, visit KI Insights.

