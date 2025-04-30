Zelensky congratulates new Canadian PM

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke via phone with newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Presidential Office reported on April 30.

Carney's Liberal Party won Canada's federal elections on April 28 in a stunning turnaround, following a campaign impacted heavily by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and expansionist rhetoric.

"I congratulated the Prime Minister on this victory and am confident that our relations with Canada will remain strong," Zelensky said on April 30.

The leaders discussed Canada's Group of Seven (G7) presidency and Ukraine's cooperation with the G7. Zelensky and Carney also discussed "the necessity of continuing strong sanctions" against Russia as well as Kyiv's air defense needs.

Zelensky invited Carney to visit Kyiv and thanked the Canadian people for their ongoing support of Ukraine.

"I have no doubt that Canada's leadership in defending international law will continue to be felt," Zelensky said.

Canada has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine throughout the full-scale war with Russia, providing the country with 19.7 billion Canadian dollars ($14.2 billion) in aid since 2022, including 4.5 billion Canadian dollars in military assistance ($3.25 billion).

Carney, an economist who became Canada's prime minister in March after Trudeau's resignation, has pledged continued support for Kyiv.

The president on April 30 also met with the defense minister and deputy prime minister of Luxembourg. They discussed cooperation with Europe and the need for an unconditional ceasefire.