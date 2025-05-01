Delayed cluster munitions explode in Kyiv after Russian drone attack, woman injured, Klitschko says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions from delayed cluster munitions exploded in a forest park area in Kyiv on May 1 following an overnight Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian capital, injuring one woman, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said "about 10 explosions" were recorded near the park, with an additional blast damaging the roof of a residential building.

Tkachenko added that the detonations likely stemmed from cluster munitions scattered by Russian drones, although confirmation will depend on results from an expert examination. Klitschko said the explosions "went off with a delay."

Sappers, emergency responders, and medics are working at the site, while police units are securing the area to prevent civilian access.

Last month the State Emergency Service of Ukraine warned of Russian drones dropping explosive objects, saying the "risk is extremely high also because the time of explosion of such munitions is unknown."

The overnight attack on Ukraine saw Russia launch 170 drones, including Iranian-designed Shahed-type drones, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Ukrainian defenses intercepted 74 drones, while 68 disappeared from radar, likely used as decoys to overwhelm air defense systems. The attack was countered using a mix of electronic warfare units, anti-aircraft missile systems, aviation, and mobile fire groups.

Cluster munitions disperse multiple submunitions over wide areas and pose severe risks to civilians both during and long after attacks.

Their use in populated zones can constitute a war crime under international humanitarian law.