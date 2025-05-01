US signed minerals deal with Ukraine 'to be protected,' Trump says

This audio is created with AI assistance

"I wanted to be protected," U.S. President Donald Trump told NewsNation on April 30, referring to the minerals deal Ukraine and Washington signed just hours earlier.

Ukraine and the U.S. on April 30 signed a long-awaited minerals deal that establishes a joint investment fund in Ukraine. The two countries have been in talks to finalize an agreement for several months.

"We made a deal today where we get, you know, much more in theory, than the $350 billion, but I wanted to be protected... I didn’t want to be out there and look foolish," Trump said.

The U.S. president has repeatedly claimed the White House has provided assistance to Ukraine in various sums exceeding what Ukrainian officials and experts have said to be true.

Washington has provided Ukraine with 114.6 billion euros ($130 billion) in aid, the Kiehl Institute, a global economic policy think tank, says.

When asked if the agreement could impede Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said that "well, it could."

Future military assistance from the U.S. could count as contributions to the newly established joint investment fund, but prior aid will not.

Pre-existing projects, such as those owned by Ukraine's state-owned companies, will not be impacted by the minerals deal.

"Revenues from projects already launched or budgeted revenues are not included in the Fund. The agreement refers to further strategic cooperation," First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"We are talking about 50% of the funds from new licenses for projects in the field of critical materials and oil and gas that will go to the budget after the Fund is created," Svyrydenko added.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump got into a heated argument on Feb. 28, where the deal was intended to be signed.