The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Minerals, Business, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine
Edit post

US signed minerals deal with Ukraine 'to be protected,' Trump says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn May 1, 2025 7:54 AM 2 min read
Donald Trump, then-Republican presidential nominee, arrives at a town hall campaign event at the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, U.S. on Oct. 20, 2024. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

"I wanted to be protected," U.S. President Donald Trump told NewsNation on April 30, referring to the minerals deal Ukraine and Washington signed just hours earlier.

Ukraine and the U.S. on April 30 signed a long-awaited minerals deal that establishes a joint investment fund in Ukraine. The two countries have been in talks to finalize an agreement for several months.

"We made a deal today where we get, you know, much more in theory, than the $350 billion, but I wanted to be protected... I didn’t want to be out there and look foolish," Trump said.

The U.S. president has repeatedly claimed the White House has provided assistance to Ukraine in various sums exceeding what Ukrainian officials and experts have said to be true.

Washington has provided Ukraine with 114.6 billion euros ($130 billion) in aid, the Kiehl Institute, a global economic policy think tank, says.

When asked if the agreement could impede Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump said that "well, it could."

Future military assistance from the U.S. could count as contributions to the newly established joint investment fund, but prior aid will not.

Pre-existing projects, such as those owned by Ukraine's state-owned companies, will not be impacted by the minerals deal.

"Revenues from projects already launched or budgeted revenues are not included in the Fund. The agreement refers to further strategic cooperation," First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"We are talking about 50% of the funds from new licenses for projects in the field of critical materials and oil and gas that will go to the budget after the Fund is created," Svyrydenko added.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump got into a heated argument on Feb. 28, where the deal was intended to be signed.

Ukraine Business Roundup — How Russia steals Ukrainian coal
The following is the April 29, 2025 edition of our Ukraine Business Roundup weekly newsletter. To get the biggest news in business and tech from Ukraine directly in your inbox, subscribe here. The following is an excerpt from our latest investigation by investigative reporter Alisa Yurchenko. On March 29, the
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

12:52 AM  (Updated: )

Ukraine, US sign minerals deal.

Ukraine and the United States on April 30 signed a long-awaited minerals agreement that establishes a joint investment fund for reconstruction in Ukraine.
5:37 PM
Video

Crunch time for Republicans on Ukraine, says ex-US State Senator.

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell sits down with retired U.S. Army officer and former Nebraska State Senator Tom Brewer in the front-line city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, to discuss U.S.-Ukraine relations under the Trump administration, why Nebraska is interested in Ukraine's post-war recovery and why it's important for U.S. politicians to visit Ukraine to counter myths by Russian propaganda.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.