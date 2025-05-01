The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, israel, Russia, Aviation, Moscow, War
Edit post

Israeli Airlines El Al resumes Russia flights after 4-month suspension

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 1, 2025 9:43 AM 2 min read
El Al plane is seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv on December 31, 2022. (Jakub Porzycki / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Israeli national carrier El Al will restart flights to Moscow on May 1 after a four-month pause, according to the company's official website.

The airline halted its Moscow route in late December 2024 following the downing of an Azerbaijani aircraft during a drone attack, which killed 38 people.

The plane was flying from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechen Republic before suddenly changing course and crashing on Dec. 25 near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.

The source revealed to Reuters that the Azerbaijani side possesses a fragment of a Russian Pantsir missile extracted from the crashed plane.

El Al said its decision to resume service came after "assessing the current situation" and holding discussions with authorities.

In 2022, Moscow closed its skies to airlines from 36 countries, including all 27 European Union members, in retaliation for Ukraine-related aviation sanctions.

While Israel condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sent humanitarian aid to Kyiv, it has avoided direct economic measures against Moscow. Kyiv, in turn, expressed solidarity with Israel following the deadly attack by Hamas terrorists in October 2023.

Russia has lobbied for the easing of aviation restrictions. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on April 11 that Moscow had asked the U.S. to lift sanctions on its state airline, Aeroflot, but Washington had not responded.

Lavrov linked the potential restoration of direct U.S.-Russia flights to that decision.

"The Americans have taken it up, so far we have not seen any reciprocal step," Lavrov told state media TASS. "But we will work on it because this is a return to normality."

Ukrainian officials have warned against such concessions. In an April 30 opinion article for the Guardian, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak argued that lifting aviation sanctions would hand Moscow both military and economic advantages.

Can Russia’s war machine survive without outside aid?
More than three years since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s defense industry has adapted to a new normal. Despite a web of international sanctions designed to cripple military production, factories across the country have been able to keep building bullets and shells, drones and military vehicles.
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

12:52 AM  (Updated: )

Ukraine, US sign minerals deal.

Ukraine and the United States on April 30 signed a long-awaited minerals agreement that establishes a joint investment fund for reconstruction in Ukraine.
5:37 PM
Video

Crunch time for Republicans on Ukraine, says ex-US State Senator.

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell sits down with retired U.S. Army officer and former Nebraska State Senator Tom Brewer in the front-line city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, to discuss U.S.-Ukraine relations under the Trump administration, why Nebraska is interested in Ukraine's post-war recovery and why it's important for U.S. politicians to visit Ukraine to counter myths by Russian propaganda.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.