Ukrainian activist, volunteer Sternenko injured in attack, suspect detained, he says

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Ukrainian activist and volunteer Serhii Sternenko has been injured in an attack, he said in a post on Telegram on May 1.

Sternenko said his life is not in danger and that the attacker has been detained.

"Russians are f**kers," he wrote.

"I am grateful to the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) for their quick response. If not for them, I wouldn’t be able to write anything anymore. They quite literally saved my life."

Sternenko is based in Kyiv but he did not specify where or when the attack took place.