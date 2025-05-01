The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukrainian activist, volunteer Sternenko injured in attack, suspect detained, he says

by Kateryna Denisova May 1, 2025 1:53 PM 1 min read
Activist Serhii Sternenko during interview to Ukrainian media in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 18, 2024. (Oleg Palchyk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Ukrainian activist and volunteer Serhii Sternenko has been injured in an attack, he said in a post on Telegram on May 1.

Sternenko said his life is not in danger and that the attacker has been detained.

"Russians are f**kers," he wrote.

"I am grateful to the SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) for their quick response. If not for them, I wouldn’t be able to write anything anymore. They quite literally saved my life."

Sternenko is based in Kyiv but he did not specify where or when the attack took place.

Ukraine, US sign minerals deal
Ukraine and the United States on April 30 signed a long-awaited minerals agreement that establishes a joint investment fund for reconstruction in Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
