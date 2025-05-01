The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, US assistance to Ukraine, War, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, Congress
Edit post

Trump administration notifies Congress of proposal to sell Ukraine $50m or more of ‘defense articles’

by Tim Zadorozhnyy May 1, 2025 12:36 PM 2 min read
President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office on Jan. 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Trump administration formally notified Congress on April 29 that it is preparing to authorize the sale of "$50 million or more" in "defense articles" to Ukraine.

This marks the first such move under the current U.S. government.

The notification, recorded as communication EC-859, is a memo from the Senior Bureau Official, Legislative Affairs, Department of State, to the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

Under the Arms Export Control Act, the document informs lawmakers of a proposed license to export "defense articles, including technical data, and defense services to Ukraine in the amount of $50 million or more."

It provided no further details about the types of weapons or services.

The development comes alongside the April 30 signing of a long-awaited minerals agreement between Ukraine and the U.S., which establishes a joint investment fund focused on future extraction and processing projects.

After months of talks, Kyiv and Washington finalized a deal structured around new investments, excluding provisions tied to past debts or existing facilities.

Ukraine has expressed readiness to deepen its defense partnership with the U.S.

On April 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky told CBS News that Ukraine is prepared to purchase 10 U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems for $15 billion to protect cities from ongoing Russian missile and drone attacks.

"We will find the money and pay for everything," Zelensky said, adding that he made the offer directly to U.S. President Donald Trump and previously to former President Joe Biden.

Trump rejected the request on April 14, accusing Zelensky of "always looking to purchase missiles" and falsely claiming that Ukraine provoked the war with Russia.

The U.S. president has consistently opposed unconditional military grants to Ukraine, pushing instead for loans or deals tied to reciprocal economic benefits.

"We are in for $350 billion, or close to it… Biden handed them $350 billion between cash and military equipment. We got nothing," Trump said during a May 1 interview with NewsNation.

"So I said, look, they have great rare earth — meaning certain minerals, materials — they have things that a lot of places do not have, big assets that they have. And we made a deal today — we get much more, in theory, than the $350 billion," he added, referencing the minerals deal.

Trump has repeatedly avoided answering whether the U.S. would continue aiding Ukraine if Russia refuses to negotiate, leaving open questions about his commitment to Kyiv's defense in the absence of peace talks.

Republican Graham claims 72 senators back ‘bone-crushing’ sanctions on Russia
The bill would impose new penalties on Russia and slap 500% tariffs on imports from countries that buy Russian oil, petroleum products, natural gas, or uranium.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

12:52 AM  (Updated: )

Ukraine, US sign minerals deal.

Ukraine and the United States on April 30 signed a long-awaited minerals agreement that establishes a joint investment fund for reconstruction in Ukraine.
5:37 PM
Video

Crunch time for Republicans on Ukraine, says ex-US State Senator.

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell sits down with retired U.S. Army officer and former Nebraska State Senator Tom Brewer in the front-line city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, to discuss U.S.-Ukraine relations under the Trump administration, why Nebraska is interested in Ukraine's post-war recovery and why it's important for U.S. politicians to visit Ukraine to counter myths by Russian propaganda.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.