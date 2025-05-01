The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 953,190 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 1, 2025 8:14 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen from the 93rd Brigade drive a battle tank to position near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 23, 2024. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 953,190 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 1.

The number includes 1,230 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,732 tanks, 22,364 armored fighting vehicles, 46,750 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,136 artillery systems, 1,375 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,148 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 34,401 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Can Russia’s war machine survive without outside aid?
More than three years since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s defense industry has adapted to a new normal. Despite a web of international sanctions designed to cripple military production, factories across the country have been able to keep building bullets and shells, drones and military vehicles.
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

12:52 AM  (Updated: )

Ukraine, US sign minerals deal.

Ukraine and the United States on April 30 signed a long-awaited minerals agreement that establishes a joint investment fund for reconstruction in Ukraine.
5:37 PM
Video

Crunch time for Republicans on Ukraine, says ex-US State Senator.

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell sits down with retired U.S. Army officer and former Nebraska State Senator Tom Brewer in the front-line city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, to discuss U.S.-Ukraine relations under the Trump administration, why Nebraska is interested in Ukraine's post-war recovery and why it's important for U.S. politicians to visit Ukraine to counter myths by Russian propaganda.
