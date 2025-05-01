General Staff: Russia has lost 953,190 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 953,190 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 1.

The number includes 1,230 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,732 tanks, 22,364 armored fighting vehicles, 46,750 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,136 artillery systems, 1,375 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,148 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 34,401 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.