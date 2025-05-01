'Russia must come to the table in good faith,' Canadian PM says

This audio is created with AI assistance

"Russia must come to the table in good faith," newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on April 30 following a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky congratulated Carney on his April 28 election victory in a phone call earlier on April 30. The two leaders discussed Russia's war and Ukraine's cooperation with Canada's Group of Seven (G7) presidency.

"Ukraine has shown its commitment to peace. Russia must come to the table in good faith," Carney said in a post to social media.

Ukraine has agreed to a full 30-day unconditional ceasefire and has been engaged in talks with U.S. officials, who have been in talks with Moscow to reach a settlement. Russia has not agreed to a full ceasefire.

"This war must end — and Canada will continue our efforts among allies to bring about freedom, peace, and security for Ukraine," Carney said.

The Canadian leader invited Zelensky to participate in an upcoming G7 meeting hosted by Canada.

"I look forward to welcoming President Zelensky to the G7 in Kananaskis, Alberta, this summer," Carney said.

Prior to being elected on April 28, Carney had been in power for a short period since March 9. Carney came to power when former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped down and initiated a leadership race for the Liberal Party of Canada.

"I have no doubt that Canada's leadership in defending international law will continue to be felt," Zelensky said earlier on April 30 following his conversation with Carney.

Carney is reportedly set to travel to the U.S. in the coming days to meet U.S. President Donald Trump amid tariff threats from Washington.