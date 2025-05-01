The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Canada, Russia, Peace Talks, Ceasefire, Mark Carney, G7
'Russia must come to the table in good faith,' Canadian PM says

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn May 1, 2025 6:48 AM 2 min read
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addresses the media after being sworn in on March 14, 2025 in Ottawa, Canada.
New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addresses the media after being sworn in at Rideau Hall on March 14, 2025 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
"Russia must come to the table in good faith," newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on April 30 following a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky congratulated Carney on his April 28 election victory in a phone call earlier on April 30. The two leaders discussed Russia's war and Ukraine's cooperation with Canada's Group of Seven (G7) presidency.

"Ukraine has shown its commitment to peace. Russia must come to the table in good faith," Carney said in a post to social media.

Ukraine has agreed to a full 30-day unconditional ceasefire and has been engaged in talks with U.S. officials, who have been in talks with Moscow to reach a settlement. Russia has not agreed to a full ceasefire.

"This war must end — and Canada will continue our efforts among allies to bring about freedom, peace, and security for Ukraine," Carney said.

The Canadian leader invited Zelensky to participate in an upcoming G7 meeting hosted by Canada.

"I look forward to welcoming President Zelensky to the G7 in Kananaskis, Alberta, this summer," Carney said.

Prior to being elected on April 28, Carney had been in power for a short period since March 9. Carney came to power when former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped down and initiated a leadership race for the Liberal Party of Canada.

"I have no doubt that Canada's leadership in defending international law will continue to be felt," Zelensky said earlier on April 30 following his conversation with Carney.

Carney is reportedly set to travel to the U.S. in the coming days to meet U.S. President Donald Trump amid tariff threats from Washington.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Feed

12:52 AM  (Updated: )

Ukraine, US sign minerals deal.

Ukraine and the United States on April 30 signed a long-awaited minerals agreement that establishes a joint investment fund for reconstruction in Ukraine.
5:37 PM
Video

Crunch time for Republicans on Ukraine, says ex-US State Senator.

The Kyiv Independent's Francis Farrell sits down with retired U.S. Army officer and former Nebraska State Senator Tom Brewer in the front-line city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, to discuss U.S.-Ukraine relations under the Trump administration, why Nebraska is interested in Ukraine's post-war recovery and why it's important for U.S. politicians to visit Ukraine to counter myths by Russian propaganda.
