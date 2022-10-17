Leak discovered on Russia's oil pipeline Druzhba in Poland

Polish pipeline operator PERN has discovered a leak on one of two strands of the western section of the Druzhba pipeline, through which crude oil from Russia is transferred to Germany.

Mateusz Berger, Poland's top official in charge of strategic energy infrastructure, said there's currently no reason to assume that it was an act of sabotage, according to Bloomberg.

On Sept. 26-29, four leaks were discovered on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. They were built to carry gas from Russia to Germany. Several Western officials and Kremlin called the leaks a sabotage attack.