Dutch Defense Minister visits Kharkiv, reiterates support for Ukraine

by Sonya Bandouil October 6, 2024 10:05 PM 1 min read
Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans in Kharkiv, 6 October 2024. Photo: Brekelmans via X
This audio is created with AI assistance

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Breckelmans made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Oct. 6, and visited Kharkiv.

On his social media, Breckelmans highlighted the city's proximity to the Russian border and posted photos to show the devastation caused by Russia’s attacks.

“I have seen the consequences of devastating Russian shelling. Destroyed apartments. Power outages. How children study in bunkers,” he wrote on X.

Breckelmans stressed that Ukraine can only protect itself by keeping Russia at a greater distance.

His visit to Kharkiv follows an earlier trip to Odesa after his appointment as defense minister.

The Netherlands has already supplied Ukraine with a radar system for the Patriot air defense system, and plans to send three launchers soon.

Kyiv has been calling on its partners to provide additional air defense assets as Russia intensifies its strikes against cities and energy infrastructure.

Kursk operation ‘motivates those who give us weapons’ — Zelensky visits troops in Sumy Oblast
During the visit, President Volodymyr Zelensky also met with the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to discuss protecting infrastructure, Ukraine’s energy sector, and air defenses.
Author: Sonya Bandouil
News Feed

2:49 AM

Russia struck passenger bus in Sumy Oblast, injuring 3.

In the Richky community of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy district, Russian forces used a drone to drop an explosive device on a passenger bus. The explosion injured three civilians and damaged the bus, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Oct. 5.
7:50 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures 4.

Russian forces carried out a drone attack in the Dripro district of Kherson on October 5, leaving four civilians injured, local authorities reported.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.