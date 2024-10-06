Dutch Defense Minister visits Kharkiv, reiterates support for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Breckelmans made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Oct. 6, and visited Kharkiv.

On his social media, Breckelmans highlighted the city's proximity to the Russian border and posted photos to show the devastation caused by Russia’s attacks.

“I have seen the consequences of devastating Russian shelling. Destroyed apartments. Power outages. How children study in bunkers,” he wrote on X.

Breckelmans stressed that Ukraine can only protect itself by keeping Russia at a greater distance.

His visit to Kharkiv follows an earlier trip to Odesa after his appointment as defense minister.

The Netherlands has already supplied Ukraine with a radar system for the Patriot air defense system, and plans to send three launchers soon.

Kyiv has been calling on its partners to provide additional air defense assets as Russia intensifies its strikes against cities and energy infrastructure.