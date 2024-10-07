General Staff: Russia has lost 661,630 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 661,630 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 7.

This number includes 1,160 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,933 tanks, 17,710 armored fighting vehicles, 26,102 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,156 artillery systems, 1,223 multiple launch rocket systems, 972 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,643 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.