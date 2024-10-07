Missile debris falls in Kyiv following Kinzhal strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Missile debris fell in Ukraine's capital following explosions and a nationwide air raid alert on the morning of Oct. 7, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv at around 8:30 a.m. local time, according to Kyiv Independent reporters. Municipal authorities reported active air defenses in the city around the same time.

The explosions sounded shortly after Russian forces lifted MiG-31K aircraft, launching Kinzhal ballistic missiles. The Air Force detected the missiles flying toward Kyiv and Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, where a major airbase is located.

All missiles targeting Kyiv have been intercepted, the Kyiv city military administration reported.

The debris was found in the Solomianskyi district, where a fire broke out, the Shevchenkivskyi district, and the Holosiivskyi district of the city. No casualties were reported at the time of the publication.

The fire was later extinguished. Missile fragments in the Solomianskyi district were found near an entrance to an apartment building, in the yard of a house, and near a supermarket, the mayor said.

The roof of a multi-story building was damaged in the Solomianskyi district, and a car was damaged in the Holosiivskyi district, authorities said.

Ukraine's capital has been repeatedly targeted by Russian missile and drone attacks throughout the full-scale war. While some have resulted in civilian casualties and extensive damage, the city boasts powerful air defenses, including the U.S.-made Patriot system, which help to protect the sky over Kyiv.