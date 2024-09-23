The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Ukraine's 79th brigade releases video of 'massive' Russian attack being repelled near Kurakhove

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 23, 2024 9:30 AM 2 min read
The footage shared on Sept. 23, 2024, showing Ukrainian forces repelling a Russian assault in the Kurakhove sector. (The 79th Tavrian Air Assault Brigade/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's 79th Tavrian Air Assault Brigade said on Sept. 22 it had repelled a "massive" Russian assault in the Kurakhove sector in Donetsk Oblast.

Russia is carrying out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, with attempts to break through Ukraine's defenses in Donetsk Oblast toward the towns of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

Ukrainian troops fended off 28 attacks in the Kurakhove sector over the past day alone, Ukraine's General Staff said in its latest update on Sept. 23.

Russian forces tried to break through lines near the village of Kostiantynivka, the 79th brigade said, sharing footage showing the assault.

The attack reportedly involved 20 pieces of equipment, including 14 armored vehicles with infantry and six tanks.

0:00
/
The footage shared on Sept. 23, 2024, showing Ukrainian forces repelling a Russian assault in the Kurakhove sector. (The 79th Tavrian Air Assault Brigade/Telegram)

The brigade said it spotted the Russian convoy in advance, and used artillery, drones, and anti-tank missiles to repel the assault.

According to the statement, Ukraine's paratroopers damaged one Russian tank, destroyed two others as well as two Russian armored vehicles carrying troops.

"Another vehicle managed to make a shameful escape," the brigade said, adding: "Our strike drone operators arranged a spectacular safari for dismounted Russian infantry."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports.

The Ukrainian military said that as of Sept. 12 Russian troops were pushing toward Kurakhove from three directions, but their advance has slowed down.

While there are signs of stabilization near Pokrovsk, the focal point of the Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast, Moscow's troops have recently ramped up their offensive near Vuhledar, the mining town that lies around 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of occupied Donetsk and around 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of the administrative border with Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

‘They attack with quantity:’ With Ukrainian soldiers desperately defending Pokrovsk
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. POKROVSK DISTRICT, Donetsk Oblast – Marked by wide plumes of gray smoke on the horizon, the open fields stretching out southeast of t…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Update: Russian attack on apartment building in Zaporizhzhia injures 16.

At least 16 people were injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight on Sept. 23, including a 15-year-old boy. The strike resulted in a partial destruction of an apartment building, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov.
