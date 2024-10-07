Zelensky: Kursk operation has made one of the biggest contributions to Ukraine's exchange fund

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Kursk operation has made one of the most significant contributions to Ukraine's exchange fund, aiding the release of Ukrainians from captivity.

"Today marks two months of our military operations in the Kursk region. And this is a very important phase of the war. Something that has greatly helped and continues to help our country," Zelensky said in his evening address published on Oct. 6.

Ukraine started its offensive into Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6, claiming to have seized around 100 settlements since then.

"Ukrainians have proven that they can push the war into Russia. And with sufficient support from our partners, we will be able to put pressure on Russia in the way that’s necessary for Russia to realize that the war will gain them nothing," he added.

The offensive involved approximately 15,000 Ukrainian troops who occupied about 1,200 square kilometers of Russian territory in the Kursk region. Ukrainian forces also captured hundreds of Russian soldiers. This incursion represents the largest offensive into Russian soil since World War II.

"We will continue to apply even greater pressure on Russia – because only through strength can we bring peace closer," Zelensky concluded.

The Kursk region lies on the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, which has been experiencing daily attacks since Russian troops were pushed out of the oblast and back across the border in April 2022. Sumy Oblast and the Kursk region share a 245-kilometer (152-mile) border.