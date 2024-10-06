The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Ukraine braces for Russian push near Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in coming days

by Martin Fornusek October 6, 2024 12:16 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian soldier of the 65th Mechanized Brigade walks in the trench built by Russian forces near the front-line village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Oct. 1, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian forces are massing for a breakthrough in the direction of Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the coming days, Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn said on air on Oct. 5.

This comes as another warning of a potential Russian push in the southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast just as Moscow's troops continue advancing in Ukraine's east.

"If they achieve a breakthrough, Russia will be able to fire at logistical routes connecting Zaporizhzhia to the east of Ukraine," Voloshyn said.

"Russia will try to succeed at any cost to cut off our logistics."

Ukrainian intelligence shows that Russian forces are amassing personnel and logistical support in the area, and "in a few days, they will likely start new offensive operations," the spokesperson noted.

The estimated Russian advance near Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, as of Oct. 5, 2024, according to DeepState. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

Voloshyn expects Russia to deploy small assault groups backed by armored vehicles.

Orikhiv is a Ukrainian-held town roughly 50 kilometers (31 miles) southeast of the regional center, Zaporizhziha, and roughly 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of the front line.

The area was the main axis of Ukraine's southern counteroffensive in 2023, which led to the liberation of the settlement of Robotyne but achieved no major breakthrough.

Russia intensified its attacks in the south earlier this year, claiming to recapture Robotyne. Ukraine has repeatedly denied this claim.

Voloshyn warned that Moscow is "amassing personnel" in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sept. 28. The spokesperson said then that Russia is readying a new maneuver near the occupied village of Pryiutne but added that a full-blown offensive would require larger numbers.

Ukraine scrambles for resources before uncertain US elections, Russian stockpiles not unlimited
Kyiv’s efforts to secure as many resources as possible from Western allies to tip the scale of Russia’s war in its favor will face a critical moment next weekend as leaders of more than 50 countries meet for the final talks on arming Ukraine before the upcoming U.S.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

2:49 AM

Russia struck passenger bus in Sumy Oblast, injuring 3.

In the Richky community of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy district, Russian forces used a drone to drop an explosive device on a passenger bus. The explosion injured three civilians and damaged the bus, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Oct. 5.
7:50 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures 4.

Russian forces carried out a drone attack in the Dripro district of Kherson on October 5, leaving four civilians injured, local authorities reported.
