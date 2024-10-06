Ukraine braces for Russian push near Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in coming days

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are massing for a breakthrough in the direction of Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the coming days, Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn said on air on Oct. 5.

This comes as another warning of a potential Russian push in the southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast just as Moscow's troops continue advancing in Ukraine's east.

"If they achieve a breakthrough, Russia will be able to fire at logistical routes connecting Zaporizhzhia to the east of Ukraine," Voloshyn said.

"Russia will try to succeed at any cost to cut off our logistics."

Ukrainian intelligence shows that Russian forces are amassing personnel and logistical support in the area, and "in a few days, they will likely start new offensive operations," the spokesperson noted.

The estimated Russian advance near Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, as of Oct. 5, 2024, according to DeepState. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

Voloshyn expects Russia to deploy small assault groups backed by armored vehicles.

Orikhiv is a Ukrainian-held town roughly 50 kilometers (31 miles) southeast of the regional center, Zaporizhziha, and roughly 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of the front line.

The area was the main axis of Ukraine's southern counteroffensive in 2023, which led to the liberation of the settlement of Robotyne but achieved no major breakthrough.

Russia intensified its attacks in the south earlier this year, claiming to recapture Robotyne. Ukraine has repeatedly denied this claim.

Voloshyn warned that Moscow is "amassing personnel" in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sept. 28. The spokesperson said then that Russia is readying a new maneuver near the occupied village of Pryiutne but added that a full-blown offensive would require larger numbers.