Russian opposition activist killed in Kharkiv Oblast, while fighting for Ukraine

by Sonya Bandouil October 7, 2024 12:41 AM 2 min read
Ildar Dadin. Photo: Dadin on social media
Russian opposition activist Ildar Dadin, who had joined Ukraine’s armed forces, was reportedly killed in battle in the Kharkiv region, according to former Echo of Moscow journalist Ksenia Larina.

Larina shared the news on social media, citing information from a fellow soldier, Igor Volobuyev, who heard it from Dadin's brothers.

Dadin was the first person convicted under Article 212.1 of the Russian Criminal Code for "repeatedly violating the rules for organizing or holding protests, rallies, demonstrations, marches, or pickets."

This law later became informally known as the "Dadin Article."

After serving more than two years in prison and undergoing torture throughout his time there, Dadin joined Ukraine's forces against Russia in 2023, serving first in the Siberian Battalion and later in the Freedom of Russia legion.

Ukraine's military intelligence spokesman Andrii Yusov previously said that these militias, (also including the Russian Volunteer Corps), are comprised of Russian citizens who are part of Ukraine's "defense and security forces” but stressed that their incursions into Russia are not taking place under Kyiv's orders.

"On the territory of the Russian Federation, they act absolutely autonomously, on their own, and pursue their social and political program tasks," Yusov told the media.

Kyrylo Budanov, the military intelligence chief, said that anti-Kremlin militias had been helping Ukraine from the very beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, and Ukrainian forces would try to support them as well "to the extent possible."

Russian drone attacks against Ukraine reach record levels but experts warn of worse to come
For the first time since the full-scale invasion, Russia launched drone attacks on cities and towns across Ukraine on a daily basis for an entire month. According to Ukraine’s Air Force, 1,339 Shahed-type kamikaze drones targeted the country in September, 1,107 of which were shot down, with some
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.