Ukraine's futsal team wins historic bronze in match against France at World Cup

Ukraine's national futsal team achieved a decisive victory over France with a score of 7:1, securing third place at the 2024 World Championship in Uzbekistan.

This became Ukraine's first bronze medal at the Futsal World Championship in history. France, which challenged Ukraine for the third place, took part in the cup for the first time.

The match took place on Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. local time at Humo Arena in Tashkent.

Ihor Cherniavskyi opened the score already in the 10th minute with the first goal, followed by Mykhailo Zvarych 11 minutes later.

France scored just one minute after Ukraine's second goal but did not manage to turn the match. The victory of the Ukrainian team was sealed with two goals by Yevhenii Zhuk and a hat-trick by Danyil Abakshin.

During this year's cup, Ukraine's team reached the World Championship semi-final for the first time since 1996 after defeating Venezuela 9:4 but ended up in a playoff for third place after losing 3:2 to Brazil.

Argentina will challenge Brazil for the gold medal in the finals at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 6.