Ukraine's futsal team wins historic bronze in match against France at World Cup

by Martin Fornusek October 6, 2024 5:18 PM 1 min read
Danyil Abakshyn of Ukraine celebrates scoring their sixth goal during the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 Third-Place Play-Off match between Ukraine and France at Humo Arena on Oct. 6, 2024 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. (Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's national futsal team achieved a decisive victory over France with a score of 7:1, securing third place at the 2024 World Championship in Uzbekistan.

This became Ukraine's first bronze medal at the Futsal World Championship in history. France, which challenged Ukraine for the third place, took part in the cup for the first time.

The match took place on Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. local time at Humo Arena in Tashkent.

Ihor Cherniavskyi opened the score already in the 10th minute with the first goal, followed by Mykhailo Zvarych 11 minutes later.

France scored just one minute after Ukraine's second goal but did not manage to turn the match. The victory of the Ukrainian team was sealed with two goals by Yevhenii Zhuk and a hat-trick by Danyil Abakshin.

During this year's cup, Ukraine's team reached the World Championship semi-final for the first time since 1996 after defeating Venezuela 9:4 but ended up in a playoff for third place after losing 3:2 to Brazil.

Argentina will challenge Brazil for the gold medal in the finals at 8 p.m. local time on Oct. 6.

News Feed

2:49 AM

Russia struck passenger bus in Sumy Oblast, injuring 3.

In the Richky community of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy district, Russian forces used a drone to drop an explosive device on a passenger bus. The explosion injured three civilians and damaged the bus, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Oct. 5.
7:50 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures 4.

Russian forces carried out a drone attack in the Dripro district of Kherson on October 5, leaving four civilians injured, local authorities reported.
MORE NEWS

