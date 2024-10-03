The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Oil, Business, Economy
Edit post

Saudi Arabia's planned oil production hike threatens Russia's war economy, Politico reports

by Martin Fornusek October 3, 2024 8:13 PM 1 min read
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) sits beside Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they attend a meeting on the digital economy at the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. (Jacques Witt /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Saudi Arabia's plan to increase crude production could seriously undercut Russia's fossil fuel revenues needed for its war against Ukraine, Politico reported on Oct. 3.

Riyadh plans to abandon its unofficial price target of $100 per barrel and drive up production to ensure its dominant position in the global market, even at the cost of dropping oil prices, the Financial Times reported last week, citing its sources.

Russia is greatly reliant on oil and gas profits, which have represented almost one-third of the country's total federal revenue in 2023 and 42% in 2022. Fossil fuel profits thus play a key role in funding Russia's expensive war machine.

Alexandra Prokopenko, an economist and fellow with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told Politico that a $20 fall in oil prices at current exchange rates would cause Russia a loss of 1.8 trillion rubles ($20 billion) in revenue, which is roughly 1% of the country's gross domestic product.

This would force the country to either cut funding, which is an unlikely step during the full-scale war, or accept growing inflation and significantly higher interest rates, the expert concluded.

Saudi Arabia has previously sought to convince other OPEC+ members to cut production to maintain higher prices. However, the lack of coordination and unilateral hikes by countries like Russia reportedly frustrated the Gulf country and convinced it to reverse course.

In September, the oil price briefly dropped below $70 per barrel, the lowest since December 2021.

Riyadh aims to resume the scale of its production in December even at the cost of prolonged drop in prices, the Financial Times reported.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.