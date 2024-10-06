Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 30 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least four people and injured at least 30 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Oct. 6.

Russia launched 87 Shahed-type drones, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one Iskander-K cruise missile, and one Kh-59/69 cruise missile against Ukraine overnight, according to the Air Force.

Ukrainian air defenses reportedly shot down 56 drones, while 25 were lost on Ukrainian territory thanks to electronic warfare means. Two of the missiles were also intercepted.

Russia launched attack drones against Kyiv Oblast overnight, with an air raid alert being sounded three times and lasting five hours in total.

All the drones detected over Kyiv and on approach to the capital were intercepted and destroyed, the city's military administration said. No damage or casualties were reported.

Two people were injured during Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. A 50-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were injured on the evening of Oct. 5 in rocket attacks against the Synelnykove district. Several houses, cars, and a tractor were damaged.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed and eight injured over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

An attack against Velyka Novosilka killed one person and injured another. The second fatality was reported in the town of Toretsk, and two people were wounded in Selydove and five in Kostiantynivka.

A crash of a Russian aircraft in the town of Kostiantynivka damaged houses but resulted in no casualties.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 49-year-old man was killed when a Russian Lancet drone hit a car near the village of Nyzhche Solone at midday on Oct. 5, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

An 87-year-old man was reportedly injured during an airstrike against the same village later the same day.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast killed a 55-year-old man in the village of Velentenske and injured 15 other civilians across the region, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

A gas pipeline, a bus, houses, a multi-story building, and other buildings and civilian property were damaged.

Russia attacked the southern city of Odesa with drones overnight, injuring a man and damaging warehouses and trucks, the Interior Ministry said.

In Sumy Oblast, three civilians were injured during a drone attack against a bus in the Richky community on Oct. 5, the regional military administration reported.

Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Zhytomyr oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.