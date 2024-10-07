Russian strike on infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attack against the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia and the region injured three employees of targeted infrastructure facilities, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported on Oct. 7.

The announcement comes after multiple warnings in the morning about a threat of Russian guided aerial bombs and ballistic and cruise missiles.

No further details on the targeted facilities or the extent of damage have been provided.

The same morning, Russia launched two Kinzhal missiles against Kyiv Oblast, both of which were shot down. The fallen debris damaged several buildings and cars in the city, but no casualties were reported.

A third Kinzhal missile hit the area of the Starokostiantyniv airbase in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, the Air Force said. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported. Ukraine does not usually comment on possible damage to military facilities.

Zaporizhzhia, the regional center of the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, is a common target of Russian attacks. Some 710,000 residents lived in the city before the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022.