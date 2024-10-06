The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
NATO to expand military forces and air defense due to increased threats, Die Welt reports

by Sonya Bandouil October 6, 2024 8:41 PM 1 min read
Flags of Ukraine and NATO on rally ‘Stand With Ukraine’ on July 10, 2024 in London, England. (Olha Kharchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
NATO has been advised to significantly bolster its defense capabilities, as outlined in a report by German newspaper Die Welt.

This includes increasing the number of combat brigades from 82 to 131 and creating new corps and divisions, raising their number from 24 to 38, to meet the minimum defense requirements.

Additionally, NATO must rebuild its ground-based air defense and expand its air and transport capabilities.

These recommendations were approved and signed by the Supreme Commander of NATO in Europe, Christopher J. Cavoli, and the head of the command for transformation, Pierre Vandieu, reflecting the urgent need for stronger collective security in light of growing global threats.

On July 18, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the BBC that NATO allies must prepare for the worst-case scenario of a decade-long war in Ukraine.

"The main message is that the stronger the support for Ukraine and the longer we are willing to commit, the sooner this war can end," Stoltenberg told the BBC. "The paradox is that now (Russian) President Putin believes that he can wait us out. So therefore, the war continues."

Stoltenberg, whose term as secretary general ends in October, has consistently urged NATO allies to increase defense spending amid risks of fracturing among the alliance.

Stoltenberg suggests Ukraine could be granted NATO membership even with territories occupied by Russia
As of late August, Russia was in control of around 27% of Ukrainian territory, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.