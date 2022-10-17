Fourth gas leak discovered on Nord Stream pipelines

Spokesperson of Sweden's coast guard Jenny Larsson on Sept. 28 told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper that a fourth gas leak on the Nord Stream pipelines had been discovered.

On Sept. 26-27, three leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines were discovered.

Larsson told the newspaper that two gas leaks were in Swedish waters, while the other two were in Danish waters. The gas is leaking into the Baltic Sea.

Several EU countries and the Kremlin said before that they did not rule out sabotage as a reason behind damage.

On Sept. 28, the Times newspaper reported, citing a British defense source, that it might have been a Russian sabotage attack that caused large blasts in the Baltic Sea and that this attack was "probably premeditated and planned for."

On Sept. 28, Der Tagesspiegel, citing unnamed high-ranking German officials, wrote that the damage to Nord Stream gas pipelines was likely irreparable. If the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines are not attended to immediately, salt water will quickly corrode the insides, according to Der Tagesspiegel.

The pipelines were built to carry gas from Russia to Germany, and they have been the focus of the energy war between Russia and its traditional European clients over the war in Ukraine.