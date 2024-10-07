The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, The Netherlands, drone production
Edit post

Netherlands pledges 400 million for Ukraine drone initiative

by Olena Goncharova October 7, 2024 5:42 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Ukrainian "Leleka" reconnaissance drone unit from the 80th Air Assault Brigade operates at a position in Donbas. Drones have been an essential part of warfare since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb, 24, 2022. (Laurel Chor/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

During an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Oct. 6, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced that the Netherlands will invest 400 million euros ($440 million) in a joint advanced drone development initiative with Ukraine.

He also confirmed that additional F-16 fighter jets will be delivered to Ukraine in the coming months. As Ukraine faces continued pressure from Russian forces in the east and increased attacks on critical infrastructure ahead of winter, this support comes at a crucial time, more than two and a half years into the war.

The initiative will focus on a range of drones, including surveillance, defensive, and offensive types. "We will focus on different types of drones, so both surveillance drones, more defensive drones, but also the attack drones, because we see that Ukraine needs those more offensive drones also to target military facilities," Brekelmans explained, according to Reuters.

About half of the investment will remain in the Netherlands, with the remainder distributed between Ukraine and other countries. If the project proves successful, additional funds could be allocated to scale up production.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the Netherlands has committed 10 billion euros ($11.1 billion) in military aid to Ukraine, with four billion already spent.

Netherlands to send 28 amphibious armored vehicles to Ukraine
“Ukraine desperately needs our help in its fight against the Russian aggressor. Our support for Ukraine continues to keep Russia at bay,” Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:49 AM

Russia struck passenger bus in Sumy Oblast, injuring 3.

In the Richky community of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy district, Russian forces used a drone to drop an explosive device on a passenger bus. The explosion injured three civilians and damaged the bus, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Oct. 5.
7:50 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures 4.

Russian forces carried out a drone attack in the Dripro district of Kherson on October 5, leaving four civilians injured, local authorities reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.