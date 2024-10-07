The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Crimea, Drone attack, Oil depot
Oil depot on fire in Crimea's Feodosia following drone attack

by Olena Goncharova October 7, 2024 6:58 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The footage purporting to show fire at an oil depot in the village of Osentsy in Perm Krai, Russia, overnight on Oct. 4, 2024. (Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A fire erupted at a fuel depot in Russia-occupied Feodosia in the early hours of Oct. 7, reportedly following a drone attack, according to Russian media.

Residents reported hearing several powerful explosions around 4:30 a.m. local time, shortly before the fire started. The Crimean Wind Telegram channel also reported that airfields in Belbek and Saky were attacked overnight.

Local authorities confirmed the incident but described it as a fire. The Kyiv Independent could not verify Russia's claims.

"There’s a fire at the Feodosia oil depot. Emergency services are on the scene. No casualties or injuries have been reported," Oleg Kryuchkov, advisor to the Russia-installed proxy head of Crimea, said on Telegram. Deputy Prime Minister Igor Mikhailichenko was reportedly dispatched to Feodosia to manage the situation.

The Telegram channel ASTRA later clarified that the facility on fire was the Marine Oil Terminal, previously targeted by drones in March 2024. At that time, four drones struck the depot, damaging the main fuel pipeline and causing a fire, which took over an hour to extinguish.

The Feodosia terminal is the largest in Crimea for handling oil products, with only one other terminal of its kind located in Sevastopol.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, whose profits fuel Moscow's war efforts.

Author: Olena Goncharova
News Feed

2:49 AM

Russia struck passenger bus in Sumy Oblast, injuring 3.

In the Richky community of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy district, Russian forces used a drone to drop an explosive device on a passenger bus. The explosion injured three civilians and damaged the bus, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Oct. 5.
7:50 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures 4.

Russian forces carried out a drone attack in the Dripro district of Kherson on October 5, leaving four civilians injured, local authorities reported.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.