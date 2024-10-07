Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 33 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least four people and injured at least 33 over the past day, including children, regional authorities reported on Oct. 7.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down two Kinzhal missiles launched against Kyiv Oblast and 32 attack drones across various regions, the Air Force said.

Russia reportedly attacked Ukraine with 80 projectiles, including an Iskander-M ballistic missile, a guided Kh-59 missile, and one more missile of an unknown type.

Russia launched the Kinzhal missile strike against Kyiv on the morning of Oct. 7, the city's authorities reported. All the missiles were intercepted, with debris falling in three districts, starting a fire, and damaging the roof of a multi-story building and of a supermarket.

No casualties were reported.

A third Kinzhal missile hit the area of the Starokostiantyniv airbase in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, the Air Force said. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported. Ukraine does not usually comment on possible damage to military facilities.

Four people were injured during Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Three residents were wounded during a Russian rocket strike against the Synelnykove district, which also damaged houses, a car, a garage of an agricultural company, and other property.

A 45-year-old man was hospitalized with blast injuries as a result of a drone impact in the field during harvest.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast killed three people and injured 12 over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

One civilian was killed and two injured during an airstrike against the town of Kostiantynivka that damaged two high-rise buildings, a shop, a coffee shop, a bank, a post office, and an administrative building.

One person was killed and one injured in the town of Chasiv Yar, and the same casualty figures were reported in the village of Illinka.

Three injuries were reported in Bilenke, and one each in Toretsk, Serebrianka, Shevchenko, Izmailivka, and Shakhtarske.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed and seven injured over the past day, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The fatality – a 57-year-old man – was reported following a drone attack against the village of Pershotravneve.

Three men aged 40, 54, and 68 were injured in a drone strike against the town of Kupiansk on Oct. 6, and a 50-year-old man, a 51-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old boy were injured during an attack against the village of Cherkaska Lozova.

A 73-year-old woman was wounded during a strike against the village of Mytrofanivka at 3 a.m. on Oct. 7.

Five civilians were injured during Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast, according to the regional governor, Oleksandr Prokudin. A critical infrastructure facility, a high-rise building, 25 houses, and other property were damaged.

Four people, including a child, were injured during a Russian drone attack against the Sumy community in Sumy Oblast, the regional authorities said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 61-year-old woman was injured during an attack against the Polohy district, according to the authorities.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Poltava oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.