The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Alexander Dugin, Ukraine, Far-right
Edit post

Putin greeted as 'Tsar' on his birthday by influential far-right ideologue

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 7, 2024 12:10 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin during his speech at the meeting in Zaryadye Hall, marking the City Day in Moscow, Russia Sep. 7, 2024. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin was greeted by the hail "God save the Tsar" on the occasion of his 72nd birthday by ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin on his Telegram channel just minutes after midnight on Oct. 7.

Dugin, a fervent supporter of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has long been an advocate of Russian imperialism and a leading figure of Russia's turn toward hardline nationalism and authoritarian rule.

The ideologue also wished for "angels" to "crown" Putin with a golden wreath in his message on Telegram – followed by more than 71,000 – and called Putin's age of 72 the beginning of a "second youth."

Dugin became widely known after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine was justified partly by some of his earlier works on Russia’s superiority and its mission to create a "Eurasian Union," a plan for the integration of Russia with the countries that were formerly part of the Soviet Union.

In August 2022, he lost his daughter in a car explosion that was most likely intended to target him.

Dugin is also a suspect and wanted in Ukraine under the articles of genocide and encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

If he completes his term, Putin will become the longest-serving ruler of his country in more than 200 years after winning elections earlier this year with more than 85% of the votes in a vote largely seen as rigged.

His election came without serious competition as his main political opponent, Alexei Navalny, who was barred from running in the race, died in a prison colony due to possible poisoning weeks before election day.

Putin used then-President Trump’s animus toward Ukraine to undermine US support, NYT reports
Donald Trump asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for advice when deciding on whether to send arms to Ukraine during his presidency in 2017, the New York Times (NYT) reported on Oct. 5, citing undisclosed U.S. officials.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.