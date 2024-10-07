Putin greeted as 'Tsar' on his birthday by influential far-right ideologue

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin was greeted by the hail "God save the Tsar" on the occasion of his 72nd birthday by ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin on his Telegram channel just minutes after midnight on Oct. 7.

Dugin, a fervent supporter of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has long been an advocate of Russian imperialism and a leading figure of Russia's turn toward hardline nationalism and authoritarian rule.

The ideologue also wished for "angels" to "crown" Putin with a golden wreath in his message on Telegram – followed by more than 71,000 – and called Putin's age of 72 the beginning of a "second youth."

Dugin became widely known after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine was justified partly by some of his earlier works on Russia’s superiority and its mission to create a "Eurasian Union," a plan for the integration of Russia with the countries that were formerly part of the Soviet Union.

In August 2022, he lost his daughter in a car explosion that was most likely intended to target him.

Dugin is also a suspect and wanted in Ukraine under the articles of genocide and encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

If he completes his term, Putin will become the longest-serving ruler of his country in more than 200 years after winning elections earlier this year with more than 85% of the votes in a vote largely seen as rigged.

His election came without serious competition as his main political opponent, Alexei Navalny, who was barred from running in the race, died in a prison colony due to possible poisoning weeks before election day.