Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, October 20, 2022

Governor: Water cut off in Sumy Oblast, electricity supply limited

October 20, 2022 1:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Water supply has been cut off in Sumy Oblast on Oct. 20, said the oblast governor, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi. Electric public transports and street lights are not working either.

The governor added that if local businesses and private consumers "reduce electricity consumption (today), they will help Ukraine's energy system withstand and avoid blackouts in the future."

About 1 million people live in Sumy Oblast.

On Oct. 20, Ukrainians in all regions are urged to reduce their consumption of electricity from 7 am to 11 pm, with more regular blackouts a realistic scenario if it isn’t sufficiently lowered, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President’s Office.

On Oct. 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 30% of Ukraine’s power stations had been damaged or destroyed by Russian strikes.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok