Ukraine's willingness to hold talks with Russia already 'a big compromise,' Zelensky says

by Kateryna Denisova April 24, 2025 3:21 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at a joint press conference with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa during an official visit by Zelensky to South Africa, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on April 24, 2024. (Phil Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's willingness to enter negotiations with Russia following a potential ceasefire is already a "big compromise" by Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference in South Africa on April 24.

Asked about the territorial concessions Ukraine is ready to make, Zelensky said that during a London meeting on April 23 between Ukrainian, European, and U.S. officials, a document with a multi-point strategy was developed and likely passed on to U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Anything that contradicts our values and our constitution cannot be in any agreements," Zelensky said in the joint press conference beside his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa.

His remarks follow reporting that the U.S. is proposing its de jure recognition of Russian control over Crimea, which Russia has occupied since 2014, as part of a potential peace deal.

"I believe that we were attacked; our territories were occupied. Tens of thousands of people were killed, many children and adults were buried alive," Zelensky said.

"And the fact that Ukraine is ready to sit down at the negotiating table after a full ceasefire with the terrorists who organized all this on our land is a big compromise."

Increased international pressure on Moscow, such as through Western sanctions, will bring Ukraine and Russia closer to a full, unconditional ceasefire, Zelensky said. He also named the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and an all-for-all prisoners exchange among Kyiv's key priorities.

While Kyiv has repeatedly expressed its support for a full, unconditional ceasefire, Russia has rejected this proposal.

Author: Kateryna Denisova

