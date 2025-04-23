Irpin mayor involved in smuggling cars under guise of humanitarian aid, investigation claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Oleksandr Markushyn, the mayor of Irpin, has been involved in smuggling cars under the guise of providing aid to Ukraine's defense forces, according to NGL Media's investigation published on April 21.

Markushyn created and led a volunteer territorial community formation (DFTG) in late March 2022, in the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion. Over the next few months, he personally applied for the duty-free import of vehicles to be used by the unit, NGL Media reported.

According to the customs, Infiniti QX30, Infiniti QX50, Nissan Navara, Volkswagen Touran, and Volkswagen Transporter were imported into Ukraine as humanitarian aid at Markushin's request.

None of the vehicles were actually delivered to the Ukrainian defense forces, the investigation said.

Five cars imported to Ukraine duty-free were not registered in Ukraine's Interior Ministry's database either. Investigative journalists suggested that the cars were dismantled for parts and later sold, adding that there could be more such vehicles.

The Kyiv Independent has contacted Markushyn but has not received a response at the time of publication.

If his involvement in the scheme is proven, Markushyn may face imprisonment for five to seven years and a fine of over Hr 435,000 ($10,400).

Markushyn was elected mayor of Irpin in October 2020 for the New Faces political party.

In January, Kyiv's Pecherskyi Court briefly placed Markushyn in custody and suspended him from office amid suspicions that he falsified his grounds for a stay in Italy in August 2022, already during the full-scale war.

Men aged 18-60 are not permitted to leave the country under martial law, barring special circumstances.

Markushyn is suspected of having visited his 2-year-old son in Italy even though he claimed to travel abroad to secure aid. The mayor considers the court case to be "politicized and ordered by his opponents."