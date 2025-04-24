Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 13, injure at least 97 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed 13 people and injured at least 97 others over the past day, regional authorities said on April 24.

Ukrainian forces downed 64 out of the 145 Shahed-type drones and other drones, as well as 48 out of the 70 missiles, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported.

Russia used ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model, Kh-101 cruise missiles, Kalibr missiles, and Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles.

Sixty-eight drones disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are usually decoys. Russia launches them alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

Russia's mass missile and drone attack on Kyiv killed nine people and injured at least 70, including six children, overnight, according to Ukrainian officials.

Fires have been reported in residential buildings, some of which were damaged due to the attack.

Rescuers and civilians work to pull victims from the rubble of a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 24, 2025. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Russia struck the city of Kharkiv with drones and missiles 24 times overnight, injuring one person, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. The attacks damaged multi-story residential buildings, a clinic, a school, a hotel, and industrial enterprises.

Another four people suffered injuries due to Russian drone attacks near Kupiansk and Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

A first responder was injured in a Russian double-tap attack in Zhytomyr Oblast, the State Emergency Service reported.

In western Khmelnytskyi Oblast, a Russian attack injured two people, including a child, Governor Serhii Tiurin said. A gas distribution point, two residential buildings, and an apartment building were damaged, he added.

Two people were injured in the Nedryhailiv community in Sumy Oblast as a result of a Russian drone attack, local authorities reported.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on Zhytomyr Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on April 24, 2025. (State Emergency Service) First responders at the site of a Russian attack on Zhytomyr Oblast, Ukraine, on April 24, 2025. (State Emergency Service)

Three people were killed in the cities of Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Seven more people were injured in the region over the past day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 39 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. An 81-year-old woman was killed, and 10 other people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.