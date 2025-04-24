The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Romanian presidential candidate Dan backs further support for Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova April 24, 2025 4:06 PM 2 min read
Presidential candidate and mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan attends a press conference with foreign journalists at his campaign headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, April 23, 2025. (Daniel Mihailescu/ AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Supporting Ukraine in its fights against Russia's full-scale war is essential for Romania's security, Romanian presidential candidate and Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan said in an interview with Reuters published on April 24.

"I want to underline that the war in Ukraine is essential for the security of Romania and Moldova," Dan said. "I appreciate what the Romanian state has done so far, the direction... was correct and must continue."

Throughout the war, Romania, a NATO member, signed a security agreement with Ukraine, backed sanctions against Russia, and sent Kyiv a Patriot air defense system. Bucharest has also played a crucial role in the transit of Ukrainian agricultural exports amid Russia's threats to the Black Sea maritime trade.

Dan believes that Romania should continue to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain, but it should consult with Romanian producers to ensure they are not put at a disadvantage.

Romanian farmers asked the government last year to push for import limits on Ukrainian agricultural products, protesting the economic impacts of an EU free trade agreement that has sparked worries about uneven competition and risks to domestic production.

Dan, 55, was elected mayor of Bucharest in 2020 with support from center-right parties. Known for his background as a mathematician and civic activist, Dan founded the Save Bucharest Union, which evolved into the reformist USR party, a political movement with an anti-corruption platform.

Romania's presidential elections were scheduled for a re-run on May 4. The November vote was annulled due to allegations of Russian interference favoring far-right candidate Calin Georgescu.

Georgescu was barred from participating in the presidential election re-run. George Simion, leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), who is banned from entering Ukraine over "anti-Ukrainian activities," is currently leading the polls.

Opinion surveys show that Dan is competing for second place with Crin Antonescu, a centrist backed by the ruling coalition, and Victor Ponta, a nationalist ex-prime minister.

The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova

