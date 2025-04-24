The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United Kingdom, Sanctions, Ukraine, War, Drones
Edit post

UK bans export of video game controllers to Russia used to operate drones

by Kateryna Denisova April 24, 2025 1:12 PM 2 min read
A photograph shows a controller for a surveillance drone as members of a Ukrainian military Azov Brigade drone team prepare to launch a surveillance drone towards Russian positions in the direction of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 4, 2025. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

London banned the export of video game controllers to Russia, which are used to pilot Russian drones on the front line in Moscow's all-out war against Ukraine, the U.K. Foreign Ministry announced on April 24.

The new sanctions package includes 150 trade sanctions against Russia, Politico reported, citing U.K. Sanctions Minister Stephen Doughty.

Throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology, revolutionizing warfare.

Apart from video game controllers, the U.K. also prohibited the transfer of technology involved in producing Common High Priority goods, such as electronic components like amplifiers and circuits, which were described as critical to Russia’s military capabilities.

"Today’s measures will also cut Russia's war machine off from innovative British tech, world-leading software, and close loopholes exploited by (President Vladimir) Putin's cronies," the foreign ministry said.

The U.K. also banned the export of chemicals, electronics, machinery, and metals to limit Russia’s military and industrial capacity, according to Politico.  

In late February, London imposed its largest-ever package of sanctions against Moscow, targeting its "shadow fleet" of tankers and foreign-based companies providing military parts to Russia.

Throughout the all-out war, Russia has continued to avoid sanctions through the use of evasion networks and shell companies. Russia is also aided in sanctions evasion through its allies, including China, Iran, and North Korea.

Ukraine has no great options if Trump recognizes Crimea as Russian
Ukraine is facing a crossroads in its fight against Russia’s full-scale invasion, with the possibility of being forced to reject an unfavorable peace deal being imposed under huge pressure from the U.S.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Denisova

Most popular

News Feed

7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.