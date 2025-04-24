UK bans export of video game controllers to Russia used to operate drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

London banned the export of video game controllers to Russia, which are used to pilot Russian drones on the front line in Moscow's all-out war against Ukraine, the U.K. Foreign Ministry announced on April 24.

The new sanctions package includes 150 trade sanctions against Russia, Politico reported, citing U.K. Sanctions Minister Stephen Doughty.

Throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology, revolutionizing warfare.

Apart from video game controllers, the U.K. also prohibited the transfer of technology involved in producing Common High Priority goods, such as electronic components like amplifiers and circuits, which were described as critical to Russia’s military capabilities.

"Today’s measures will also cut Russia's war machine off from innovative British tech, world-leading software, and close loopholes exploited by (President Vladimir) Putin's cronies," the foreign ministry said.

The U.K. also banned the export of chemicals, electronics, machinery, and metals to limit Russia’s military and industrial capacity, according to Politico.

In late February, London imposed its largest-ever package of sanctions against Moscow, targeting its "shadow fleet" of tankers and foreign-based companies providing military parts to Russia.

Throughout the all-out war, Russia has continued to avoid sanctions through the use of evasion networks and shell companies. Russia is also aided in sanctions evasion through its allies, including China, Iran, and North Korea.