Russia expected London talks to collapse but allies showed unity, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 24 that Russia had expected the previous day's peace talks in London to unravel into a major scandal, but instead Ukraine and its allies showed a shared commitment to work towards peace.

The London meeting followed a summit in Paris on April 17, where senior Trump administration officials outlined a controversial peace proposal to Ukrainian and European delegates.

The plan reportedly includes U.S. recognition of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and a ban on Ukraine's NATO membership — two central demands by the Kremlin.

"Yesterday, there was a meeting in London, and European countries were present, including Ukraine, Britain, France, Germany, and the United States," Zelensky said during a press conference in South Africa on April 24.

"It was not easy, but it was constructive. It ended not with disagreements, but with a desire to work further."

Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine would not negotiate its territorial integrity under pressure.

"Russia does not like the alliance around Ukraine, because Ukraine, if it is alone, is an easier target for Russia," he said. "Even in the first days of the war, when we were almost at the end of our rope, we managed to survive. Believe me, we are much stronger now."

According to Reuters, Kyiv submitted a document to European partners on April 22 reaffirming that it would not enter negotiations on territorial issues until a "full and unconditional ceasefire" is achieved.

The statement reportedly prompted U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to pull out of the London summit, downgrading what was originally intended as a ministerial-level gathering.

Despite their absence, the U.K. Foreign Ministry said on April 23 that "significant progress" had been made and emphasized a unified commitment to U.S. President Donald Trump's stated goal of a "just and lasting peace."

Meanwhile, Trump has denied claims that the U.S. is pressuring Ukraine to accept the recognition of Crimea as Russian territory.

"Nobody is asking Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory," he wrote on Truth Social on April 23, while simultaneously calling Zelensky's firm stance "harmful to the peace negotiations."

One day after the talks, Russia launched deadly strikes on Kyiv amid ongoing diplomatic outreach, killing eight civilians and injuring 77.

In response, Trump wrote on April 24 that he was "not happy with the Russian strikes on Kyiv."

He urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "stop" and "get the peace deal done," but stopped short of condemning the attack or threatening consequences.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms.

So far, Moscow has refused.