Trump says he may meet Putin 'shortly' after May Middle East visit

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on April 23 that he may meet Russian President Vladimir Putin "shortly" following his trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates in May.

When asked by reporters whether Trump would meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia during his visit to the Middle East between May 13-16, Trump responded: “It’s possible, but most likely not."

"I think we’ll meet with him shortly thereafter," Trump added, without providing a specific timeline.

Despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations, Trump and Putin have yet to have direct contact, communicating only through their officials. Trump's last in-person encounter with his Russian counterpart was during the 2018 Helsinki Summit during the U.S. president's first term.

Trump's advisers have been insistent a conversation with Putin should take place only after Russia agrees to a ceasefire in Ukraine. U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is again expected to meet Putin in Moscow on April 25.

Earlier in the day on April 23, Trump said that believes a deal between Russia and Ukraine to end Russia's war has been reached.

"I think we have a deal with both, I hope they do it," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump has repeatedly proposed brokering a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia with concessions Kyiv has not put on the table. The U.S. is reportedly weighing recognizing Russian control of Crimea.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

On April 23, Zelensky reaffirmed that Ukraine insists on an "immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire."















