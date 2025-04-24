General Staff: Russia has lost 945,330 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 945,330 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 24.

The number includes 1,060 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,694 tanks, 22,312 armored fighting vehicles, 45,755 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,823 artillery systems, 1,369 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,141 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 33,660 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.