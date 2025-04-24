The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 945,330 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 24, 2025 8:06 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire the D-30 artillery in the direction of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on March 6, 2025. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 945,330 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 24.

The number includes 1,060 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,694 tanks, 22,312 armored fighting vehicles, 45,755 vehicles and fuel tanks, 26,823 artillery systems, 1,369 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,141 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 33,660 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘Russian peace in all its glory’ — Mass Russian missile, drone attack on Kyiv kills 9, injures over 70
Nine people have been killed and another 63 injured, including six children, in Russia’s large-scale missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight on April 24, Ukrainian officials said.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

News Feed

7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
