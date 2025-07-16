Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

'Unbearable' — EU's Kallas raises alarm over Russia's escalating chemical warfare in Ukraine

2 min read
Avatar
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
'Unbearable' — EU's Kallas raises alarm over Russia's escalating chemical warfare in Ukraine
EU Commission Vice-President and High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas gives a press conference prior to the EU Foreign Affairs meeting. Ministers discuss the Russian aggression against Ukraine, and the Council discusses the latest developments in the Middle East, focusing on Gaza, Israel, and Iran, in Brussels, Belgium, on July 15, 2025. (Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Top EU diplomat Kaja Kallas said on July 15 that Russia's intensifying use of chemical weapons during its war against Ukraine shows Moscow "wants to cause as much pain and suffering as possible."

Citing recent reports by the Dutch and German intelligence agencies, Kallas said that Russian forces have carried out over 9,000 chemical attacks against Ukrainian troops since the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022.

"Again, it shows that Russia wants to cause as much pain and suffering as possible so that Ukraine would surrender," Kallas said at a press conference during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels. "It is really unbearable," she added."

The Netherlands Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD) reported on July 4 that Russian troops are increasingly deploying chemical weapons — including chloropicrin, a highly toxic World War I-era agent — in the field.

The agent is reportedly dropped by drones to flush Ukrainian soldiers from trenches, leaving them exposed to further drone or artillery strikes. At least three Ukrainian soldiers have reportedly died from direct exposure.

Western reports support Kyiv's own warnings about Russia's intensifying use of chemical agents on the battlefield, a method of warfare banned under the Geneva Conventions.

The EU, the U.S., and the U.K. have slapped sanctions on Russia because of these banned tactics.

Last December, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) assassinated Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian Armed Forces' radiation, chemical, and biological defense troops, with a bomb in Moscow, an SBU source told the Kyiv Independent.

Kirillov was on the U.K. sanctions list over the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Mass attack hits cities overnight as Ukrainians brace for 50 more days of Russian terror
In Kharkiv, at least 17 explosions rocked the city in 20 minutes amid a massive Russian drone strike. Explosions, power outages, and mass strikes have been reported in multiple cities.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Article image
Chemical weaponsUkraineRussiaEuropean UnionKaja Kallas
Avatar
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, July 16
Wednesday, July 16
 (Updated:  )
Zelensky shouldn't target Moscow, Trump says.

U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks come after the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing undisclosed sources, that he asked President Volodymyr Zelensky whether Kyiv could strike Moscow or St. Petersburg if provided with long-range U.S. weapons.

Show More

Editors' Picks