Mass attack hits cities overnight as Ukrainians brace for 50 more days of Russian terror

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions rocked Ukrainian cities overnight on July 16 as Russia again rained drone and missile fire on residential neighborhoods.

The attack comes a day after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin has 50 days to strike a peace deal or face stiff tariffs from Washington.

Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported hearing explosions and the sound of air defense units at work shortly before 1 a.m. local time on July 16. Ukraine's Air Force issued multiple alerts that waves of Russian drones were targeting the capital and other regions.

The Air Force also warned of the threat of ballistic missiles.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv came under intensive fire, with at least 17 explosions occurring in just 20 minutes, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The strikes were concentrated on a civilian enterprise in the city's Kyivskyi district, Syniehubov said. Shahed drones attacked the facility, igniting a fire.

At least three people in Kharkiv have been injured.

The city of Kryvi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was also target by a mass Shahed drone attack. Oleksandr Vikul, head of the city's military administration, reported. The attack caused power outages throughout the city.

Russia has dramatically escalated its campaign of aerial bombardments against Ukrainian cities throughout late spring and summer. On July 9, Russia launched its largest attack of the entire full-scale war, deploying 728 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys, as seven Kh-101 or Iskander-K cruise missiles, and six Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 13 that Russia had attacked Ukraine with over 1,800 long-range drones, over 1,200 glide bombs, and 83 missiles of various types in the past week alone.

The wave of deadly attacks prompted Trump to announce a "major statement" regarding Russia on July 14. But instead of slapping immediate sanctions on the Kremlin, Trump's ultimatum gave Moscow 50 more days to bomb cities and terrorize civilians.

Speaking to reporters on July 15, Trump said he "didn't think 50 days is very long."