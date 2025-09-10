'Unacceptable' — Ukraine denounces Israeli strike in Qatar

Ukraine said that the Sept. 9 Israeli attack "on a densely populated area" in Doha was unacceptable, expressing solidarity with Qatar.

"A strike on the territory of a state acting as a mediator in the Gaza Strip peace negotiations is a gross violation of international law," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Sept. 10, calling it detrimental to de-escalation efforts.

Israel has faced international backlash after its attack targeting Hamas officials in Qatar, a key U.S. regional partner and the country hosting Gaza peace talks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the attack was justified, arguing it was aimed at Hamas leaders who organized the October 2023 attack on Israel.

The Palestine-based militant group said that although five of its members were killed in the strike, its leadership and negotiations team survived.

"We express solidarity with the government and people of the State of Qatar and emphasize the inadmissibility of violating its sovereignty," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said, noting that the strike hit an area where foreign diplomatic missions are located.

The attack was also met with criticism from the White House. U.S. President Donald Trump, traditionally a staunch ally of Israel, said the decision was made by Netanyahu and that it "does not advance Israel or America's goals."

Ukraine–Israel relations have been complex, with Israel refraining from providing military aid to Kyiv in order to avoid straining its ties with Russia.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for a peaceful settlement of the Gaza conflict while recognizing both Israeli and Palestinian statehood. Kyiv also denounced Iran, Russia's major ally, as a "source of problems" in the Middle East after the Israeli-Iranian clash earlier this year.