Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, United Nations, Dennis Francis, Volodymyr Zelensky, Peace Plan
Edit post

UN General Assembly president says election outcomes will not alter its support for Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova July 4, 2024 1:55 AM 2 min read
President of the 78th United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis speaks during a special session of the UN General Assembly regarding the Palestinian bid for full membership to the UN, at UN headquarters in New York City on May 10, 2024. (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The U.N. General Assembly will continue to support Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty regardless of the outcomes of national elections worldwide this year, the body's president said on July 3, adding that "no country has the right to invade another country."

That stance "cannot change because this is a matter of law," General Assembly President Dennis Francis said in an interview with The Associated Press during his first visit to Ukraine as the country battles Russia’s invasion for a third year.

The U.N.'s main policy-making body has shown strong support for efforts to uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty, he said. However, upcoming elections in the U.S. and several key European Union countries have raised concerns about potential shifts in policies among Western nations, whose military and financial support has been crucial for Ukraine in countering the Kremlin’s ambitions.

"It will be for us to witness over time what the implications of the results of those elections are for the entire international system and in particular for the state of Ukraine," Francis told The Associated Press.  

Francis met with Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, to discuss peace and international security. He pledged support for Zelensky’s peace plan, which was recently discussed at an international gathering in Switzerland attended by numerous countries and organizations, including the U.N.

"I think there are many important elements in (Zelensky’s plan) that can provide a foundation for dialogue when that time is appropriate," he said. "Let us see where it takes us."

‘Reality will be very different’ – Ukrainian MP dismisses Trump’s NATO, peace plan ‘rhetoric’
Oleksandr Merezhko highlighted the catastrophic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, which Trump has repeatedly used to criticize President Joe Biden, saying he is “haunted” by the idea of being held responsible for a similar geopolitical disaster.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Olena Goncharova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:12 AM

Missing Ukrainian journalist found dead in Kharkiv.

Oleksandr Lapshin, a Kharkiv-based journalist and volunteer who disappeared in late May, was found dead on June 29, the head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv Oblast, Serhii Bolvinov told Suspilne on July 3.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:08 PM

Zelensky says Trump should reveal plan on ending Russia's war.

"If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. "If there are risks to Ukrainian independence, if we lose statehood — we want to be ready for this, we want to know... We want to understand whether in November we will have the powerful support of the US, or will be all alone."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.