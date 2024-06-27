Skip to content
Zelensky: 'Ukraine doesn't want war to last for years,' looking ahead to 2nd peace summit

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 27, 2024 10:45 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at a European Council leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, on June 27, 2024. (Ksenia Kuleshova/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
A detailed action plan should be prepared to consider at Ukraine's second peace summit over the next few months, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists in Brussels on June 27, Ukrinform reported.

Such a plan should include steps related to "all the crises" caused by Russia's full-scale invasion, according to Zelensky.

Switzerland hosted Ukraine's global peace summit on June 15-16, with over 90 countries and organizations in attendance. Seventy-eight states and four organizations signed the final joint communique of the peace summit on June 16. Nine more states joined the document after the event.

Kyiv is planning to arrange a second global peace summit before the end of 2024. Kyiv hopes to develop a new joint peace plan based on Zelensky’s 10-point peace proposal, although is open to opinions from other countries.

"We don't have much time. We have a lot of injured, killed, both military and civilians. So we do not want this war to last for years. Therefore, we have to prepare this plan and put it on the table at the second peace summit," Zelensky said.

Ukraine wants the talks to be open, the president added.

Some countries that participated but were notably absent from the list of signatories included India, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Colombia, South Africa, Thailand, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates.

China refused to participate due to Russia’s absence and reports emerged on June 13 that Beijing was pushing its alternative peace plan.

Ukraine’s Peace Summit is over — what were its highs and lows?
Ukraine’s peace summit wrapped up on June 16 at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland after two days of discussions on three major aspects of Ukraine’s 10-point peace plan: nuclear safety, food security, and prisoner swaps. Just over 90 countries, a handful of organizations, and one observer took p…
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Sanctioned Russian Interior Minister attends UN meeting in New York.

The U.S. announced sanctions against Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and other top Russian officials on Feb. 25, 2022, the day after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Despite being sanctioned, Kolokoltsev does not appear on the U.S. Treasury's list of individuals barred from entering the U.S.
