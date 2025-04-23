The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Peace Talks, Ceasefire
Ukrainian delegation arrives in London as high-level peace talks get downgraded

by Martin Fornusek April 23, 2025 11:18 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov (L) and Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak before the meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France on Oct. 10, 2024. (Ludovic Marin / AFP via Getty Images)
Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov arrived in London on April 23 to discuss a potential ceasefire with U.S. and European officials as a first step toward peace.

The meeting will take place at a lower level than planned, as top U.S. and European diplomats are skipping the event amid reported disagreements on key points of the U.S. peace plan.

"Despite everything, we continue working for peace. As agreed in Paris, we will meet with American and European counterparts who are currently in the British capital," Yermak said on X.

Ukraine, the U.S., France, and Germany previously held a meeting in Paris on April 17.

"Today, we will discuss ways to achieve a full and unconditional ceasefire as the first step toward a comprehensive settlement and the achievement of a just and lasting peace," Yermak noted.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff were originally expected to attend but later canceled their visit. The move coincided with President Volodymyr Zelensky rejecting legal recognition of Russian occupation of Crimea, reportedly a key point in the U.S.'s peace proposal unveiled to Kyiv last week.

Axios reported that Kyiv hopes to discuss a proposed 30-day ceasefire deal in London rather than Trump's peace plan. The U.S. and Ukraine agreed on a full 30-day truce in March, but Moscow has rejected the proposal.

Zelensky then extended another offer of a 30-day pause on all long-range strikes against civilian targets, with Moscow yet to respond.

The U.S. delegation at the meeting will be led by Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg. Germany will be represented by National Security Advisor Jens Plotner, and France by presidential advisor Emmanuel Bonne and senior diplomat Frederic Mondoloni, the media reported.

While in London, Sybiha is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his U.K. counterpart, David Lammy.

Trump's reported 'final' ceasefire offer includes accepting Russian occupation, few benefits for Ukraine
The U.S. reportedly presented its peace proposal last week during a meeting with Ukrainian officials in Paris.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Martin Fornusek

