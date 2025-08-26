Become a member
News Feed

Ukrainian soldier survives after 5 days crawling with throat cut by Russian troops

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Ukrainian soldier survives after 5 days crawling with throat cut by Russian troops
Ukraine's National Guard soldier Vladyslav, 33, survived after Russian forces slit his throat and threw him into a pit, believing he was dead. (Screenshot of the video/Suspilne)

Editor's note: The story contains graphic descriptions.

Thirty-three-year-old National Guard soldier Vladyslav survived after Russian forces slit his throat and threw him into a pit, believing he was dead, Suspilne reported on Aug. 25.

Vladyslav managed to climb out and spent five days crawling back to Ukrainian-controlled territory. On Aug. 17, he was taken to a hospital in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in critical condition. The soldier had lost a large amount of blood, and his wounds had begun to fester.

Medical staff say this is the first time in 11 years of war that they have treated injuries of this kind. The case highlights Russia's widely-reported brutal treatment of captured Ukrainian soldiers.

"When someone's throat is cut, and they are bleeding to death, there is little chance of survival," said Serhii Ryzhenko, the hospital's chief doctor.

"He held on until the end, but what sets him apart is that he was confident until the very end that everything would be fine."

Vladyslav has since undergone surgery, but is currently unable to speak. He has written down the story of his survival in a diary.

According to Vladyslav, his brigade lost control of a position near Pokrovsk several weeks ago. While attempting to assist his fellow soldiers, he was captured by Russian forces.

The soldier said that the Russian military gouged out the eyes, cut off the lips, and cut off the male organs, ears, and noses of the first Ukrainian soldiers taken prisoner.

Vladyslav was the last of eight Ukrainian soldiers thrown into a pit by Russian troops, who believed all of them were dead.

Last month, Ukraine's prosecutor general said it had documented at least 273 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) who had been executed by Russia during their captivity, a war crime under the Geneva Conventions.

How Russia targets, detains and kills Ukrainian officials in occupied regions
For Volodymyr Mykolaienko, the former mayor of Kherson, this year’s Independence Day became a second birthday — he regained his freedom after over three years in Russian captivity on Aug. 24. “For the past few years, I haven’t seen anything but bars and concrete walls,” Mykolaienko told journalists upon his release. “I always wondered what my second birthday would be like, and it turned out beautifully that it fell on Aug. 24.” Shortly after the full-scale invasion began in 2022, 65-year-old
The Kyiv Independent
Article image
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Tuesday, August 26
