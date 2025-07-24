Become a member
News Feed

Netherlands, OSCE seek investigation into Russian torture of Ukrainian POWs

2 min read
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Netherlands, OSCE seek investigation into Russian torture of Ukrainian POWs
The logo of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is pictured in front of the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Alex Halada / AFP via Getty Images)

The Netherlands and 40 other member states of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have formally called for an independent investigation into the torture and mistreatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian forces, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp announced July 24.

"The Netherlands and 40 other OSCE countries request an independent investigation into the torture and ill-treatment by Russia of Ukrainian prisoners of war," Veldkamp wrote on X.

"By invoking this so-called 'Moscow Mechanism,' the Netherlands and partnering countries contribute to truth-finding and accountability for Russian war crimes in Ukraine."

The Moscow Mechanism, adopted by the OSCE in 1991, allows for members to request investigations into potential human rights violations committed by other member states. In this instance, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, and other countries have invoked the Moscow Mechanism to "address the ill treatment of prisoners of war by Russia."

According to Ukrainian officials and human rights groups, Ukrainian POWs held by Russia have been subjected to torture, physical abuse, and other forms of inhumane treatment. Survivors have reported beatings, starvation, and psychological coercion during captivity.

Since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Kyiv Independent has documented numerous accounts of Russian forces torturing both Ukrainian civilians and military personnel. In 2024, the United Nations published a report detailing Russia's "systematic" and "widespread" use of torture against Ukrainian POWs.

A formal OSCE investigation would bolster the growing body of evidence documenting Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

The OSCE is a 57-member organization that includes the United States, Russia, and countries across Europe, Central Asia, and North America. Its mission encompasses a broad range of security-related issues, including arms control, human rights, conflict prevention, democratization, and environmental cooperation.

Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

