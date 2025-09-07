Ukrainian refugee stabbed to death in North Carolina, suspect charged with murder

A 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee was fatally stabbed in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 22, The Charlotte Observer reported.

The incident occurred at 9:55 p.m. while the victim, Iryna Zarutska, was on a train at the South End light rail station.

Zarutska had fled Kyiv in 2022 seeking safety from Russia’s full-scale invasion, and was described by family members as hoping for a new beginning.

“This is an irreparable loss for her family,” a GoFundMe campaign started by Zarutska’s aunt states.

Police arrested 34-year-old Decarlos Brown at the scene and charged him with first-degree murder.

Brown’s criminal record showed a long history of arrests dating back to 2011, with 14 prior court cases and a six-year North Carolina prison sentence for convictions including robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Court records show Brown displayed signs of mental illness earlier this year, and his public defender has filed a motion questioning his competency to stand trial.

This incident comes just weeks after a 16-year-old Ukrainian refugee was fatally pushed in front of a freight train in Friedland, Germany, on Aug. 11.