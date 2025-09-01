Ukrainian refugee girl killed in Germany after being pushed under train

A 16-year-old Ukrainian refugee was killed in the German city of Friedland after being pushed in front of a freight train on Aug. 11, German media outlet Stern reported on Aug. 31.

The victim, identified as Liana, was struck by a train traveling about 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) after a 31-year-old Iraqi citizen allegedly shoved her onto the tracks.

The police initially did not detain the man when he pointed them to her body, but later DNA tests revealed his fingerprints on her shoulder, leading investigators to conclude she had been violently grabbed.

German authorities said the suspect had a blood alcohol level of 1.35‰ and a history of paranoid schizophrenia. He was placed in a psychiatric facility and is under investigation for unintentional homicide.

Prosecutors said there is no evidence the suspect and victim knew each other.

Investigators also found that the Iraqi citizen had lived in Germany for years despite his asylum application being rejected and a deportation order being issued.

Liana fled Mariupol with her parents and two younger brothers in 2022. In Germany, she had been training to become a dental assistant. Following her death, the local community organized a fundraiser to cover funeral expenses.

Germany hosts 1.2 million Ukrainian refugees as of June 2025, the highest number of any EU country.