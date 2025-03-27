Ukrainian Railways partially renews online sales after cyberattack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) announced on March 27 that it had resumed online selling services after the "largest cyberattack" the company had ever suffered.

The company's website and application became unavailable on March 23 over what was initially described as a "technical failure.."

On March 24, Ukrzaliznytsia said it had been targeted by a "large-scale and sophisticated cyberattack" carried out by "the enemy."

On the morning of March 27, the company said in a post on social media that its website and app were restored after "89 hours of non-stop operation," and that it had sold more than 12 thousand tickets since the restoration of online services.

But it said "temporary technical interruptions" were still affecting services due to the volume of people trying to buy tickets. The Kyiv Independent could not access the site or app at the time of publication.

Ukrzaliznytsia said tickets can be purchased at ticket offices, and trains have been running as normal despite the cyberattack.

Also on March 27, Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia's infrastructure in Kherson, damaging a train station, power and water supply facilities, and a train carriage, the company reported.

Other Russian strikes in Kherson on March 27 killed two people and injured five others, Suspilne Kherson reported.

Both Russia and Ukraine have widely employed cyberattacks during the full-scale war, with multiple Ukrainian companies and state agencies being targeted by hackers in the past three years.