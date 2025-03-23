The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukrainian Railways website down due to 'technical failure'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 23, 2025 11:33 AM 1 min read
New passenger railroad cars at the Kharkiv railway station on February 12, 2025 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Liubov Yemets/Gwara Media/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The website of Ukraine's national rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia is down due to a "technical failure," the company said on March 23.

Customers are currently unable to buy tickets via the website or the app, but they can still be purchased at ticket offices.

"The relevant specialists are already working to resolve the problems. We apologize for the inconvenience," the company said in a post on Telegram.

The exact cause of the outage has not been specified.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, trains became one of the primary and perhaps the easiest means of travel both within Ukraine and abroad, as airports remained shut, ratcheting up demand for Ukrainian Railways’ services.

Over 600 railway employees have been killed since Feb. 24, 2022.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

