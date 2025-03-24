Ukrainian Railways hit by 'large-scale, targeted cyberattack'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) was the target of a large-scale and sophisticated cyberattack, the company said on March 24, adding that the restoration of all systems is ongoing.

"Ukrzaliznytsia's online systems have been subjected to a large-scale, targeted cyberattack," the state railway operator said in a statement.

The company's website and application became unavailable on March 23 over a "technical failure," the company said earlier.

Both Russia and Ukraine have broadly employed cyberattacks during the full-scale war, with multiple Ukrainian companies and state agencies being targeted by hackers in the past three years.

The perpetrators failed to disrupt railway traffic, as trains ran without delay, the company said. Due to previous cyberattacks, the railway operator had backup protocols in place.

Ukrainian Railways called the attack "systemic and "multi-level" and said it was orchestrated by "the enemy." The company's specialists are working with specialists from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to restore backup data.

Online ticket purchases remain unavailable as the company prepares to work offline on March 24.