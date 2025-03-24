The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Ukrainian Railways, Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, SBU
Edit post

Ukrainian Railways hit by 'large-scale, targeted cyberattack'

by Martin Fornusek March 24, 2025 8:26 AM 1 min read
A locomotive body with the inscription "Ukrzaliznytsia" on March 22, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. (Stanislav Ivanov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) was the target of a large-scale and sophisticated cyberattack, the company said on March 24, adding that the restoration of all systems is ongoing.

"Ukrzaliznytsia's online systems have been subjected to a large-scale, targeted cyberattack," the state railway operator said in a statement.

The company's website and application became unavailable on March 23 over a "technical failure," the company said earlier.

Both Russia and Ukraine have broadly employed cyberattacks during the full-scale war, with multiple Ukrainian companies and state agencies being targeted by hackers in the past three years.

The perpetrators failed to disrupt railway traffic, as trains ran without delay, the company said. Due to previous cyberattacks, the railway operator had backup protocols in place.

Ukrainian Railways called the attack "systemic and "multi-level" and said it was orchestrated by "the enemy." The company's specialists are working with specialists from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to restore backup data.

Online ticket purchases remain unavailable as the company prepares to work offline on March 24.

Ukraine war latest: Russian drone attack on Kyiv leaves 3 dead including a 5-year-old girl and her father
Key developments on March 22 - 23: * Kyiv hit by massive Russian drone strike, 3 dead including a 5-year-old girl and her father * Russian attacks on Kyiv ‘undermine peace efforts,’ Sybiha says * China considering joining Ukraine peacekeeping mission, Die Welt reports * Czechia willing to contr…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

10:01 PM

Putin does not 'want to take all of Europe,' Witkoff says.

In an interview with Fox News on March 23, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff discussed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, expressing his optimism about Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.