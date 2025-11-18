0 out of 25,000

Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Ukrainian public broadcaster in Dnipro badly damaged in overnight Russian attack

by Francis Farrell
The regional office of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne on fire after being hit by a Russian drone attack on Nov. 17, 2025. (Suspilne Dnipro)

A mass Russian drone attack on the city of Dnipro on the evening of Nov. 17 caused major damage to the regional office of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, the outlet reported.

At the time of the attack, around 11 p.m., there were no employees or other workers at the site.

A fire broke briefly broke out in the building, while rubble obstructed passage to the second floor, Suspilne Dnipro's editor-in-chief Yevhen Pedashenko told the Kyiv Independent.

On top of the damage to the building, cameras and editing stations belonging to the channel are believed to have been destroyed by the attack.

Across the city, two people — a 58-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man, were injured in the attack, according to acting Dnipropetrovsk Oblast governor Vladyslav Haivanenko.

In addition to the Suspilne building, which has been used for television broadcasts since Soviet times, the city's television tower was also targeted in the attack.

"Do you bastards really think we're still watching analog television like we did in the USSR?" wrote Dnipro mayor Borys Filatov on Facebook in response to the attack on the Suspilne office and the tower.

"Or do you think that if you deprive us of television, we'll completely collapse?"

For now, it cannot be verified whether or not the strikes were related, or a targeted strike on media in Dnipro, Pedashenko told the Kyiv Independent, though Russian attacks on journalists closer to the front line have increased in frequency in recent months.

"The atmosphere in our newsroom is a working one," he said; "we continue to publish news and live streams on all our digital platforms.

Francis Farrell

Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

