Ukrainian public broadcaster in Dnipro badly damaged in overnight Russian attack

A mass Russian drone attack on the city of Dnipro on the evening of Nov. 17 caused major damage to the regional office of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, the outlet reported.

At the time of the attack, around 11 p.m., there were no employees or other workers at the site.

A fire broke briefly broke out in the building, while rubble obstructed passage to the second floor, Suspilne Dnipro's editor-in-chief Yevhen Pedashenko told the Kyiv Independent.

On top of the damage to the building, cameras and editing stations belonging to the channel are believed to have been destroyed by the attack.

Across the city, two people — a 58-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man, were injured in the attack, according to acting Dnipropetrovsk Oblast governor Vladyslav Haivanenko.



In addition to the Suspilne building, which has been used for television broadcasts since Soviet times, the city's television tower was also targeted in the attack.

"Do you bastards really think we're still watching analog television like we did in the USSR?" wrote Dnipro mayor Borys Filatov on Facebook in response to the attack on the Suspilne office and the tower.

"Or do you think that if you deprive us of television, we'll completely collapse?"

For now, it cannot be verified whether or not the strikes were related, or a targeted strike on media in Dnipro, Pedashenko told the Kyiv Independent, though Russian attacks on journalists closer to the front line have increased in frequency in recent months.

"The atmosphere in our newsroom is a working one," he said; "we continue to publish news and live streams on all our digital platforms.